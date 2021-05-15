US Navy's Possible UFO Encounter Leaked, Crew Films Controlled Flight Before It Vanishes

A new video has been leaked showing United States Naval personnel having a close encounter with an unidentified flying object (UFO) which appeared to be spherical and making a controlled descent into the ocean. Reportedly, the object was filmed by a camera aboard the USS Omaha as it sailed off the coast of San Diego in July 2019. In the video, which has now been shared by investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell on Instagram, two unidentified crew members could be heard exclaiming, “Wow, it splashed.” This was after the ‘ball’ made a flight over the ocean and then eventually splashed into the sea and then disappeared underwater.

The crew members filmed the object making the controlled flight above the water for a prolonged period of time before it entered the ocean. The footage was reportedly shared the same day that a United States Navy pilot told of how he and his colleagues saw UFOs off the Virginia coast so often, that they became used to the presence of ultra-capable aircraft. Secondly, in an interview with 60 Minutes which will air on May 15, former Navy Lieutenant Ryan Graves called UFOs or as he calls, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), a threat to national security.

Graves and his colleagues spotted hundreds of UAPs

Graves and his colleagues reportedly spotted hundreds of objects in protected air space between 2015 and 2017 during which they also recorded an encounter off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida. The ^0 Minutes report also comes as the United States government is expected to uncover a report in June on UFO sightings after the unclassified videos of them were leaked to The New York Times in 2017. Senator Marco Rubio also called for the detailed analysis after viewing the classified briefings on UAP.

Earlier, John Ratcliffe, the former director of national intelligence told Fox News in an interview, “'When we talk about sightings, we are talking about objects that have been seen by Navy or Air Force pilots, or have been picked up by satellite imagery, that frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain, movements that are hard to replicate, that we don't have the technology for, or travelling at speeds that exceed the sound barrier without a sonic boom.”

IMAGE: Instagram/Pixabay