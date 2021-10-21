US: New York Sees Surge In Cases Of Rare Rat-spread Leptospirosis Disease

A rare and potentially fatal bacterial disease spread by rats has been identified in New York which infected an unusually high number of people in the city. According to a report released by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the city has recorded 14 cases of leptospirosis with one confirmed death, as of September, according to Fox News. The report said the number was higher than any previous year's total recorded to the city's health department.

Between 2006 and 2020, city health officials only recorded 57 cases of leptospirosis, with up to seven cases reported each year. The health department's report stated that the cases have been discovered in all boroughs except Staten Island, with no clear clustering.

Thirteen of the 14 persons were admitted to the hospital with renal and liver failure, and two of them also had lung problems. All of them were treated and discharged, with the exception of an individual who succumbed to the infection. According to the health department, people who contract leptospirosis don't always get it out of the blue.

The majority of the locally acquired patients had a documented history or risk factor that exposed them to a significant rat infestation, it stated. Leptospirosis symptoms are flu-like and can be mistaken for a variety of different diseases, which is why public health officials in New York City are advising health care providers to be on the alert for the disease, reported Fox News.

What is Leptospirosis?

Leptospirosis is a zoonotic infection, meaning it can be transmitted from animals to people. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it's caused by bacteria of the species Leptospira and spreads through an infected animal's urine. Many different animals, including dogs, cattle, pigs, horses, and other wild animals, can transmit leptospirosis. People can contract leptospirosis by coming into direct contact with the urine or other bodily fluids of infected animals, or by coming into contact with polluted water, soil, or food. A person can contract the disease if the bacteria enter their eyes, nose, mouth, or through broken skin such as a cut or scratch, noted the CDC.

Symptoms and cure of Leptospirosis

According to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, people might become sick anywhere from two to four weeks after being exposed. Some people have no symptoms, while others have symptoms like fever, headache, chills, vomiting, muscle aches, etc. However, in rare cases, people can develop renal failure, liver failure, and meningitis, which is inflammation of the brain and spinal cord membranes. Antibiotics such as doxycycline or penicillin are used to treat leptospirosis, and they should be given early in the infection, noted the CDC adding that IV antibiotics are required for those with severe symptoms.

