US ‘not In Talks’ With Russia Over Prospect Of Western Sanctions Relief Amid Ukraine War

As the Russian war shows no sign of cessation, the US on Thursday informed that it is currently not in talks with Moscow over the possibility of scrapping sanctions imposed by the West on Russia. Addressing a panel from Bretton Woods Committee, US National Security Advisor Daleep Singh stated that while the channels of common are still open between both sides, "but we are not at the point at which we are talking about sanctions relief." He highlighted the significance of the penalties and their profound impact on Russian supply chains.

Singh said the measures, directed toward Russia's productive capacity and over time military-industrial complex, shall create leverage when it time comes for negotiations for a solution in Ukraine. He further clarified the sanctions-relief talks with Russia will be led by Ukraine and not the US. The annulling of penalties on Russia must also include security guarantees, Singh specified. Singh's statement comes at a time when Russia has "refocused" its offensive to seize territories in eastern Ukraine, said US President Joe Biden during a presser on Thursday, adding that the time frame is a "critical window" as Moscow embarked on its "second phase" of its war.

US signs additional $800mn package to Ukraine

Noting the potential atrocities in East Ukraine, Joe Biden on Thursday signed an additional tranche of $800 million in security assistance. This comes a week after Biden announced $800 million in assistance, which included new capabilities like artillery systems and armored personnel carriers — equipment that is responsive to Ukraine’s needs and tailored to support the intensified fighting in the Donbas region, "which is a different war than in other places because both — topographically it’s different," Biden said. The additional $800 million authorised on Thursday includes heavy artillery weapons — dozens of Howitzers — and 144,000 rounds of ammunition to go with those Howitzers. It also includes more tactical drones.

The US has so far sent thousands of anti-armor missiles and anti-air missiles, alongside helicopters, grenades, drones, launchers, machine guns, rifles, radar systems and over 50 million rounds of ammunition in the past two months. Biden said Washington has provided Ukraine with one anti-armour missile for every Russian tank. Apart from the military weapons aid, the US yesterday also announced an additional $500 million in direct economic assistance to the Ukrainian government, which brought total economic support for Kyiv to $1 billion in the past two months.

(Image: AP)