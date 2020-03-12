US Nurses Protest Demanding Better Preparations To Fight Coronavirus

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the United States' nurses on March 11 protested against CDC and called for better protection in the fight against the deadly virus. An emergency room nurse at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) reportedly said that they need proper protection to keep the patients and the community safe. Another nurse added that the ambulance in LA does not have any specific protective equipment against the deadly virus.

We know that if #nurses and other frontline health care workers aren’t safe, our patients aren’t safe.



Today, nurses from California and across the nation are standing up to protest the ineffective employer and government response to #COVID19 and demand protections now. (1/8) pic.twitter.com/5fItTjmKHW — Bonnie Castillo (@NNUBonnie) March 11, 2020

READ: First Three Deaths From New Coronavirus In Belgium

'Lack of preparation'

According to international media reports, last week the National Nurses United also issued the result of a survey denouncing the 'disturbing' lack of preparation at many hospitals and clinics in the face of the deadly outbreak. The nursing union also held a dozen protests in almost every state including, California, Illinois and Georgia. The union argued that over a third of responders did not have access to protective masks, and half had not received any information on the novel coronavirus from employers.

As part of a larger day of action, nurses at Kaiser Santa Clara rally and protest the CDC further weakening its guidance on measures to contain #Covid_19.



If #nurses and health care workers aren’t protected, patients and the public are not protected! pic.twitter.com/nBgd1L8i9C — Bonnie Castillo (@NNUBonnie) March 11, 2020

READ: Coronavirus: WHO Declares The Outbreak 'pandemic', What's The Difference With Epidemic

While speaking to the media outlet, one protester in Oakland near San Francisco said that the resources and training should have been stepped up when the virus first broke out in Asia. Another nurse reportedly said that the authorities must create a plan to not only prevent exposure but also to ensure that the hospitals have adequate staffing. The nurses union argue that they weren't trained beforehand and now they should be given proper protection to protect themselves from the deadly coronavirus.

For months nurses have been demanding protections, #safestaffing, and the PPE they need to help fight this public health crisis.



RNs held nationwide actions today to speak out against weak #COVIDー19 protections that endanger our communities.



PHOTOS➡️https://t.co/dABXKYLzWC pic.twitter.com/dhgBBx0SsW — Bonnie Castillo (@NNUBonnie) March 11, 2020

Nurses at Mercy General in Sacramento fight for their patients and their communities.



All health care workers deserve a safe workplace. Now isn't the time weaken #COVID19 standards and protections. #UnionStrong pic.twitter.com/eujtV9auqf — Bonnie Castillo (@NNUBonnie) March 11, 2020

READ: Road Safety World Series: Entire Pune Leg Called Off Amidst Coronavirus Threat

READ: ‘Tough Measures’: Text Of Trump’s Address On Coronavirus