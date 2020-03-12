The Debate
US Nurses Protest Demanding Better Preparations To Fight Coronavirus

US News

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the United States nurses on March 11 protested against CDC and called for better protection in the fight against the deadly virus.

US Nurses

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the United States' nurses on March 11 protested against CDC and called for better protection in the fight against the deadly virus. An emergency room nurse at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) reportedly said that they need proper protection to keep the patients and the community safe. Another nurse added that the ambulance in LA does not have any specific protective equipment against the deadly virus. 

READ: First Three Deaths From New Coronavirus In Belgium

'Lack of preparation'

According to international media reports, last week the National Nurses United also issued the result of a survey denouncing the 'disturbing' lack of preparation at many hospitals and clinics in the face of the deadly outbreak. The nursing union also held a dozen protests in almost every state including, California, Illinois and Georgia. The union argued that over a third of responders did not have access to protective masks, and half had not received any information on the novel coronavirus from employers. 

READ: Coronavirus: WHO Declares The Outbreak 'pandemic', What's The Difference With Epidemic

While speaking to the media outlet, one protester in Oakland near San Francisco said that the resources and training should have been stepped up when the virus first broke out in Asia. Another nurse reportedly said that the authorities must create a plan to not only prevent exposure but also to ensure that the hospitals have adequate staffing. The nurses union argue that they weren't trained beforehand and now they should be given proper protection to protect themselves from the deadly coronavirus. 

READ: Road Safety World Series: Entire Pune Leg Called Off Amidst Coronavirus Threat

READ: ‘Tough Measures’: Text Of Trump’s Address On Coronavirus

