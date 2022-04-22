Last Updated:

US: OAS Suspends Russia's Permanent Observer Status Over Military Ops Against Ukraine

The Organization of American States (OAS) has decided to suspend Russia's position as a permanent observer in the organisation following a vote

As the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 58th day, the Organization of American States (OAS) has decided to suspend Russia's position as a permanent observer in the organisation following a vote, according to St. Lucia's Ambassador to the OAS Elizabeth Darius-Clarke. The vote ended with 25 in favour of the decision and 0 against, while 8 abstentions and one country, Nicaragua was absent. 

Darius-Clarke said, “The Permanent Council hereby declares the draft resolution Suspension of the Status of the Russian Federation as a Permanent Observer of the Organization of American States approved," ANI reported.  

Further, this decision has also been confirmed by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who wrote in a tweet post, “Today, we proudly support the adoption of the @OAS_official resolution suspending Russia's Permanent Observer status for Putin’s brutal war of aggression against Ukraine.” 

Move to suspend Russia is essential: OAS

In addition to this, Interim US Permanent Representative to the OAS, Bradley A. Freden said that the move to suspend Russia's Observer status at the Organization of American States is essential to ensure their “own consistency with what is right and just, legal and acceptable”. According to an official statement from OAS, Freden highlighted that by taking this step, they have shown respect for human rights and international humanitarian law, as well as the OAS Charter. 

 Freden, in a statement, said, “We could not be silent in the face of Russia’s brutal attack on a peaceful, sovereign, member of the international community, a country whose only “crime,” if you can call it that, was to choose its own path and refuse to bend to Moscow’s dictate.” 

The Permanent Representative went on to say that the consequences of Russia's unjustified and ruthless assault against Ukraine are obvious, as thousands of civilians have been killed, over six million people have been internally displaced, and four million people have fled Ukraine for safety. As the world observes Russia's crimes and flagrant violations of international humanitarian law, Freden asserted that they cannot remain silent. 

As a result of this, OAS enthusiastically welcomes the adoption of this resolution, Freden added. Further urging for immediate action, he stated that the OAS is conveying a message to the Russian administration that its actions are in violation of international law, especially international humanitarian law, and are against the ideals of OAS member states and the organisation. He also claimed that OAS is demanding to cease hostilities, remove its soldiers, and follow international law, as per the statement.  

Meanwhile, Anatoly Antonov, the Russian Ambassador to the United States, remarked after the vote that he was not given the opportunity to speak before or after the vote on the OAS document. Antonov slammed the OAS ruling, calling it a terrible mistake.

