US 'open To Diplomacy, Dialogue' With North Korea Over Nuclear Arms, Warns Of UN Sanctions

The United States on Tuesday continued to uphold its commitment to direct talks with North Korea despite the threat by autocratic leader Kim Jong Un to accelerate its nuclear program. Speaking at a regular press briefing, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price stated that Washington is "open to engaging in diplomacy and dialogue" with the Democratic Republic of Korea (DPRK) and its nuclear work. However, he clarified that in spite of the readiness to hold discussions with Pyongyang, the US seeks to tighten sanctions by the United Nations.

Referring to the recent launches of the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) late last month, Price said, Washington is also obligated to "address the recent provocations that we've seen". The State Department spokesman's remarks come shortly after North Korea's Kim Jong Un vowed to beef up the nuclear arms development to "maximum speed" on Monday during the military parade in the country's capital.

Noting the leader's statement, Price said, "This confirms our assessment that the DPRK constitutes a threat to international peace and security and to the global non-proliferation regime."

Kim Jong Un flaunts ICBM missiles, vows 'full speed ahead' with nuclear program

North Korea on Monday celebrated the 90th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean army with an elaborate parade showcasing the country's most advanced weaponry, including ICBMs, which reportedly puts the entire US under target. As the high-tech ballistic and submarine-launched missiles paraded across the street of Pyongyang, Kim Jong Un vowed to develop and strengthen its nuclear forces at the "highest possible" speed. In an inciting speech, the ruthless leader further claimed that any one country that tried to confront North Korea would "cease to exist".

Notably, North Korea, in late March, for the first time since 2017, fired a suspected Intercontinental ballistic missile. The state-of-the-art missile was launched when Western leaders gathered in Brussels for a security summit. The ICBM splashed down near Japan's West coast sending down shivers across the global leaders.

The Japan Defence Ministry at the time had said that the altitude and distance the projectile covered suggested that it was a "new type of ICBM". Shortly after the missile test, the US ramped up its calls for direct talks with Kim Jong Un without any fruitful outcome.

(Image: AP)