US: Oregon Governor Deploys National Guard Troops To Support Hospitals Amid Delta Surge

As several parts of the United States are reeling under the highly contagious delta variant of coronavirus, Oregon’s Governor Kate Brown sought the help of the national guard troops in order to assist the hospital workers. On August 13, Friday, Brown, took to the microblogging site to inform about the current COVID situation in the state. The governor said that the hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus cases, with 733 Oregonians have been hospitalized with severe cases of COVID-19, including 185 in intensive care. In a videotaped message, Brown said that the current situation is frustrating as the state was performing well in the summer while the delta variant has changed the entire circumstances in the state.

Oregon COVID-19: Cases soar despite high vaccination

It is worth mentioning that 2.5 million Oregonians were vaccinated against COVID-19 till Friday. Despite, high vaccination, the highly contagious variant has ravaged the region, noted Brown. According to a report by The New York Times, hospitalizations have risen nearly 130 per cent in Oregon and 140 per cent in Hawaii in the last two weeks. Earlier on August 13, Oregon’s governor made the indoor mask compulsory for everyone older than five. While those aged below two years have to wear masks on public transportation.

Joe Biden directs the military to vaccinate

Earlier this month, the US administration directed the US military to get the COVID-19 vaccine beginning next month under a plan laid out by the Pentagon and endorsed by President Joe Biden. In memos distributed to all troops, top Pentagon leaders said the vaccine is a necessary step to maintain military readiness. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the mid-September deadline could be accelerated if the vaccine receives final FDA approval or infection rates continue to rise. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” licensure by the Food and Drug Administration “whichever comes first,” Austin said in his memo sent on Monday, warning them to prepare for the requirement. The Pentagon plan provides time for the FDA to give final approval to the Pfizer vaccine, which is expected early next month.

