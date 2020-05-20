US Reports 20,260 New Coronavirus Cases And 1,574 More Deaths In 24 Hours

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the United States has recently reported 20,260 new coronavirus cases. According to reports, the US also recorded 1,574 coronavirus related deaths on May 20. The US has now reported a total of 1,528,568 positive coronavirus cases and 91,921 total deaths. 361,180 have also been reported to have recovered from the virus.

US President Donald Trump said it is a “badge of honour” that the United States has the highest number of coronavirus cases around the world, arguing it shows American is testing “much better”. The US has reported over 1.5 million coronavirus cases with more than 93,000 deaths related to the infection, according to John Hopkins University.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, Trump said that the country is leading in coronavirus cases because it is testing more than “anybody else”. The US President added that he doesn’t look at the numbers as a “bad thing” rather he looks at it as a “good thing” because it means America is testing better.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States has conducted 12.6 million coronavirus tests as of May 19. While the US has conducted more tests quantity-wise than any other country, many nations including New Zealand, Russia, and Canada are ahead of it on per capita basis, according to Our World in Data.

Criticism at the handling of COVID-19

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has hit out at Trump for his comments saying the US President delayed his response to the virus and led a corrupt recovery effort that has favoured the wealthy and well-connected over the small businesses. Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for the presidential race, said that Trump bears full responsibility for failing to protect the nation from the “worst public health and economic crisis in our lifetime”.

