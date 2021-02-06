US: Pentagon Approves Deployment Of Active-duty Troops To Assist In COVID-19 Vaccinations

The US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has partnered with the Department of Defence to deploy over 1,000 active servicemen on the ground to help administer more doses of COVID-19 vaccines. This is in line with President Joe Biden's promise to scale-up vaccinations by setting up 100 mass inoculation centers across the country. Pentagon on Friday approved FEMA's request to provide over 1,000 active-duty troops to be deployed at two federal vaccination centers opened in California.

The two vaccination centers, one at California State University and the other at Oakland will be opened on February 16. According to reports, one of the two centers will be operated by the military, who will help the state administer more doses of approved vaccines. FEMA has also requested the Department of Defence to provide as many as 10,000 servicemen after it identifies places to open more mass vaccination centers across the country.

"We're using every resource available to us to help change the course of the pandemic and control this virus. That's why the Department of Defense and FEMA is partnering with states to deploy 1,000 active-duty troops, beginning next week to California, to help get shots in arms," the White House COVID-19 Response Team said in a statement.

This comes a day after American firm Johnson & Johnson sought emergency use authorization for its single-dose vaccine from the US Food and Drug Administration. If the vaccine gets approval, it will become the third COVID-19 vaccine after Pfizer and Moderna to get EUA in the United States.

COVID-19 in the US

The United States remains the worst affected nation in the world with more than 27 million cases and over 4,69,000 deaths to date. The United States has administered over 35 million doses of vaccines so far, at a rate of 10.5 persons per 100 people.

The country has become even more vulnerable ever since the detection of new variants, which has contributed to higher caseloads. The new variants have caused concerns among the scientific community over the effectiveness of vaccines against the mutations. The US government is reportedly involved with pharmaceutical firms in developing potential booster shots to increase the efficacy of existing vaccines.

(Image Credit: US DOD/Website)

