US Personnel In Taiwan To Survey Tank Maintenance, Training Capabilities

The United States sent its personnel to Taiwan a few days ago to survey its tank maintenance and training capabilities. This comes after Taiwan's military earmarked a budget of USD 1.42 billion to purchase 109 M1A2T tanks from the US. The deal had been approved in the year 2019, news agency ANI reported quoting Taiwan News.

Tanks delivery in Taiwan

The tanks will be delivered to Taiwan in four batches from 2023 to 2026 and they are expected to get assigned to the Sixth Army Corps. Before the delivery of the tanks, the US had sent its military officials to Taiwan to monitor Taiwan's defensive position, tank driving simulator and guidelines for the tanks. Around 84 Taiwan army personnel will be sent to the US in 2023, Taiwan news reported citing CNA. After the US inspection, Taiwan will set up a training centre for M1A2T tank driving and shooting exercise at the Kengzikou training ground in Hsinchu Country's Xinfeng Township.

The military pointed out that after the US survey, it will set up a training center for M1A3T tank driving and shooting exercise at Kengzikou training ground in Hsinchu Country's Xinfeng Township. The proposed facility will take four years to build and will include areas for fixed and moving target practice.

The Taiwan Army presently has approximately 1000 tanks including CM-11 Bravo Tiger and M6OA3. The M1A2T 120mm smoothbore gun can penetrate 850 mm armour and is equipped with a battlefield management system to enhance digital battlefield management, Taiwan News cited Ministry of National Defense.

The tank uses AGT-1500 gas turbine engine that can generate 1500 horsepower. The Ministry of National Defence emphasised that China 99A tank can only pierce armor up to 780 mm thick and has a top speed of 60 km per hour. Meanwhile, its armor is 700 mm thick, it further said.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image Credits: PTI)