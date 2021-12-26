US: Poll Reveals 62% Of The Unvaccinated Americans Intend To Not Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

A poll conducted by The Economist and YouGov has found that Americans who have not received their vaccine shot against COVID-19 do not plan to get vaccinated. According to poll results, 62% of unvaccinated Americans have no plans of getting vaccinated against coronavirus. The Economist/YouGov Poll included 1500 US adult citizens for the survey.

The Economist/YouGov in the poll data revealed that 8% of Americans had received the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19. 43% of Americans have been fully vaccinated 49% have received the third dose of vaccine. According to poll data, 18% of people expressed that they might receive the COVID-19 vaccines in the future. 10% of the people stated that they will definitely take one shot of a vaccine against coronavirus in the future while 10% preferred not to talk about their choice.

Poll had 48% male respondents

For the sampling, participants were selected from the 2018 American Community Study and the sample was weighted based on gender, age, race, and education. In the Economist and YouGov survey, 48% of the participants were male while 52% were female. The respondents' age was categorised under the age of 30, 30-44, 45-64, and above the age of 65. 20% of people were under 30, 23% of Americans were in the age group of 30 to 44 years, 34% were in the age group of 45 to 64 years. 22% of the participants were aged above 65 years.

FDA approves at-home COVID-19 test kits

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved pharmaceutical company Roche's COVID-19 at-home test kits. In a statement released by the company, Roche announced that the rollout across the United States will start from January 2022, according to local guidelines and testing strategies. According to Roche's press release, the test kit can be used by people as young as 14 years old and it will give results within 20 minutes.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to shed light on the critically important role that rapid self-testing plays in empowering individuals to protect their personal health and the health of their families and communities,” Thomas Schinecker, CEO, Roche Diagnostics said in the statement.

COVID-19 situation in the US

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, a total of 51,574,787 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the US. The total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 is 809,300. According to the US CDC, 204.7 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 64.5 million people have received a booster dose of coronavirus vaccine.

