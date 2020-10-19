US Polls 2020: Indian-Americans Organize 'Get Out The Vote' Rally To Support Biden-Harris

On October 18, Indian-American voters organized a Biden-Harris Get out the Vote (GOTV) rally in the US swing state of California ahead of the 3 November 2020 presidential elections. India origin American crowd attempted to expand the battleground map for the former Vice president courting voters for his CA frontrunner status over President Trump. Citing Biden’s win as a means to “fulfill our American dream”, the Indian Americans held rallies garnering support for the Biden-Harris democrat duo.

According to sources of PTI, Ashok Bhatt an Indian American hotelier urged the Indian diaspora to vote in favour of Joe Biden at the GOTV rally organized by entrepreneur couple Ajay and Vinita Bhutoria. Earlier, the Silicon Valley-based Indian-American couple launched a digital graphic campaign in the Hindi language, asking the Indian community voters to cast their ballot for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris. Several campaigns titled as "Trump Hatao America Bachao”, and "Biden Harris ko jitao, America ko aage badao” were also launched by the Indian American couple vouching for Biden victory.

“For the future of this and the next generation of Indian Americans and fulfill our American dream, it is very important to vote for Biden and Harris this election,” PTI quoted Bhatt as appealing to Indian US voters. Further he added, “Electing Harris as the first woman vice-president of the country is history in the making,” adding it was a pride for the community.

1.3 million Indo American votes

Biden’s 55-year-old Vice President nominee Kamala Harris is the first American of Indian origin to be chosen as a running mate by a major party’s presidential candidate. Her nomination has been a matter of pride for the Indian-Asian diaspora in the US. "The Indian American Votes will be the margin of victory and make the winning difference in battleground states," Biden supporters, the Bhutorias had earlier said. “We are determined to turn out the 1.3 million Indo American votes for Biden," they added, in a PTI’s report. The GOTV rally was aimed at fetching a win for Democrats as California and the battleground states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida, and Nevada comprised of over 1.3 million Indian Americans collectively whose votes play a major role in the 2020 US elections.

