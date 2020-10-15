US Sec Of State Pompeo Reiterates Support For 'robust' Plan Of Arms Sales To Saudi Arabia

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a joint press brief with his Saudi counterpart at the State Department on Wednesday, October 14 said that the US backs a "robust" program to provide weapons to Saudi Arabia.

"Today, we reaffirmed our mutual commitment to countering Iranian malign activity and the threat it poses to regional security and prosperity and the security of the American people as well," said Pompeo. "The United States supports a robust program of arms sales to Saudi Arabia in line with efforts of the kingdom to protect its citizens and sustain American jobs", he added.

READ: Saudi Arabia Fails To Join United Nations Human Rights Council, China Gets A Seat

$8.1 billion in emergency arms sales

According to reports, the Trump administration has been criticised for its approval of more than $8.1 billion in emergency arms sales to Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations to counter the threat posed by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

However, the Inspector-General of the State Department is reported to have said that the US authorities did not measure the risks that the weapons would pose to the civilians, particularly in war-torn Yemen where a Saudi-led Arab alliance has been conducting deadly air raids on Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

READ: China And Russia Win Seats On UN Rights Council, Saudis Lose

As per reports, the emergency arms deal came amid objections from the US Congress which demanded to block the sale of weapons to the Kingdom as well as cut diplomatic relations in response to the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Meanwhile, in September, a United Nations human rights expert called on the United States to consider halting the sale of surveillance equipment to Saudi Arabia at a congressional hearing. UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial executions Agnes Callamard made the comments in the light of the Khashoggi case. She further added that the ban on the export of surveillance equipment to Saudi Arabia should only be lifted if the country showed a marked improvement in its human right track record.

In addition to a ban on the export of equipment, the UN Special Rapporteur told the US House Intelligence Committee that an investigation was also required in order to reveal any kind of misuse of surveillance equipment sent to Saudi Arabia from the US.

In October 2018, Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. He was a vocal critic of the Saudi royal family and while Riyadh at first denied any knowledge of the killing, the Kingdom was later found to have played a crucial role in his murder.

READ: China Announces Stricter Rules For Muslims Visiting Saudi Arabia For Hajj Pilgrimage

READ: Saudi's National Commercial Bank Buys Samba In $14.8B Deal

Inputs/Image: ANI