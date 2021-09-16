US President Biden Backs Top General Milley After 'secret' Calls With China Leaked

US President Joe Biden has said that he backs his top General Mark Milley, who faces mounting pressure to justify a controversial phone call that he made to Beijing during the Trump administration. On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the American President has “complete confidence” in Milley, who currently serves as Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff. Her statement came a day after Biden himself asserted “great confidence in General Milley” whilst addressing media outside the White House.

“The president has complete confidence in his leadership, his patriotism and his fidelity to our Constitution,” Psaki said on Wednesday.

The American Army General triggered controversy earlier on Tuesday after excerpts from an upcoming book by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa disclosed that he overstepped his power twice while working under Donald Trump. Excerpts from the book titled Peril stated that Milley telephoned Chinese military general Li Zuocheng twice, in 2020 and 2021, assuring him that the US would not attack China. Additionally, he also reaffirmed to Beijing that he would inform them beforehand if an attack was to take place.

Milley releases statement after facing criticism from Republicans

“General Li, I want to assure you that the American government is stable and everything is going to be okay,” Milley told him in the first call, according to the book. “We are not going to attack or conduct any kinetic operations against you.” "If we're going to attack, I'm going to call you ahead of time. It's not going to be a surprise," Milley reportedly said according to the book.

Soon after his conversation was leaked, Republicans demnaded his resignation. Later, Milley’s office released a statement defending his action. “His calls with the Chinese and others in October and January were in keeping with these duties and responsibilities conveying reassurance in order to maintain strategic stability. All calls from the Chairman to his counterparts, including those reported, are staffed, coordinated and communicated with the Department of Defense and the interagency," it said.

“All calls from the Chairman to his counterparts, including those reported, are staffed, coordinated and communicated with the Department of Defense and the interagency," the statement read.

(Image: AP)