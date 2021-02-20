US President Biden Urges 'push Back' Against China's 'economic Abuses & Coercion'

US President Joe Biden on Friday said the US and its global allies must hold China to account for its ‘economic abuses’. ''Everyone must play by the same rules,” Biden said in a speech at a virtual Munich Security Conference. “We have to push back against the Chinese government’s abuses and coercion that undercut the foundations of the international economic system,” the US president said at the annual international meeting. Further, the US leader urged its European allies to conjointly address political and economic challenges from Beijing, saying that “We must prepare together for the long-term strategic competition from China.”

In his speech at the meeting, Biden, contrary to the former US President Trump’s abrasive ‘America First’ policy that alienated EU support, appealed for collaborative efforts to work on challenges like arms control, COVID-19, and global economic crisis posed by China. Speaking from the White House to a virtual crowd at the Munich Security Conference, Biden insisted that the transatlantic alliance “is back, and we are not looking backward. We are looking forward together.”

Furthermore, he told his European allies, promising a renewed partnership, that the “ United States, Europe, and Asia needs to work together to secure the peace and defend our shared values and advance our prosperity across the Pacific.” Reaffirming his faith in the global system Europe, US, and the allies in the Indo-Pacific, Biden said: ‘We have to ensure that the benefits of growth are shared broadly and equitably, not just by a few. We can push back against the Chinese government's economic abuses and coercion and undercut the foundations of the international economic system.’

Biden points out at China's 'coercive and unfair economic practices'

Biden in his address, further, condemned the Chinese government’s economic abuses and coercion that undercut the foundations of the international economic system. “Everyone — everyone — must play by the same rules,” he reiterated. Earlier, in a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, the White House said, Biden raised similar contentious issues. President talked about the “COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the shared challenges of global health security, climate change and preventing weapons proliferation," the White House said in a statement. The US President, according to the statement, also underscored "Beijing's coercive and unfair economic practices, the crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights abuse in Xinjiang and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan."

