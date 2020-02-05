US President Donald Trump Set To Deliver State Of The Union Address Amid Impeachment Trial

United States President Donald Trump is set to deliver his annual State of the Union (SOTU) address on Tuesday (local time). The address comes at a time when the impeachment trial is going on in the Senate.

SOTU on Tuesday

President Trump is likely to spend much of the speech highlighting the economy’s strength, including the low employment rate, stressing how it has helped blue-collar workers and the middle class. A focus will be the new trade agreements he has negotiated, including his phase-one deal with China and the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement he signed last week.

The President has also invited multiple guests including a mother who lost her Army husband to a roadside bomb in Iraq, a man whose brother was killed by someone the White House believes should have been deported rather than released from jail and a 2-year-old girl born at 21 weeks.

The President might also talk about his government's action of eliminating ISIS Chief and also the Iranian military's Qasem Soleimani, which also lead to serious geo-political crisis, including a Ukrainian plane being accidentally shot down by the Iran government in retaliation.

The Democrat Party in Iowa really messed up, but the Republican Party did not. I had the largest re-election vote in the history of that great state, by far, beating President Obama’s previous record by a lot. Also, 97% Plus of the vote! Thank you Iowa! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020

The President's address also comes a day after the results of the Iowa caucus, which saw the Democratic party's results being delayed by almost 24 hours because of a technical error. The early precincts showed Pete Buttigieg leading the Democrats. The President tweeted regarding the confusion caused in the announcement of the results and said that it was a reflection of the party's incompetence.

The address will be the final SOTU before the Presidential elections which are scheduled to be held later this year.

After much deliberation, I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution.



None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it.



Consequently, I will not be attending the State of the Union. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2020

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and few other Democrats will be skipping the address as a mark of protest. AOC announced that she will be skipping the address in a Tweet a few hours before the address. Ayanna Pressley, Al Green, Hank Johnson, etc are among the other Democrats who said they will not be attending the SOTU address.

(Image credits: AP)