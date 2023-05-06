US President Joe Biden Claims His Son Hunter ‘has Done Nothing Wrong’

President Biden defended his son Hunter Biden on Friday, declaring that he "has done nothing wrong" as federal prosecutors move closer to a decision on whether to charge him with tax and gun crimes. In a rare interview with MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle that aired Friday night, Biden expressed his trust and faith in his son, stating that he is proud of him. The Justice Department's investigation into Hunter Biden has been ongoing for four years, and Delaware US Attorney David Weiss, who is overseeing the case, is said to be nearing a decision on whether to pursue charges against the president's son.

According to a report from New York Post, Delaware US Attorney David Weiss is considering seeking an indictment against President Biden’s son, Hunter, on charges of felony and misdemeanor tax violations, as well as lying on a federal gun purchasing form. The potential charges come amid the Justice Department’s four-year-long investigation into Hunter Biden.

Biden also talked about his bid for the White House

In the interview with MSNBC, President Biden discussed the potential impact of charges against his son on his presidency. The interview also touched upon topics such as the president’s debt-ceiling standoff with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and his case for re-election. When asked why voters should choose him for a second term, Biden pointed to his “wisdom” and “experience” gained from his nearly 50 years in public office, and called himself “honorable” and “effective”. “I have acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom. And know more than the vast majority of people – I’m more experienced than anybody who has ever run for the office,” Biden said.

As President Biden prepares for his 2024 re-election bid, he faces ongoing scrutiny from the Justice Department over his handling of classified information during his time as Vice President under Barack Obama, as well as during his 36-year tenure in the Senate. This week, Republicans in Congress disclosed that a whistleblower has informed the House Oversight Committee that the FBI received a tip about potential criminal conduct involving Biden. These revelations have added to the political pressure on the Biden administration and could have implications for the upcoming election.