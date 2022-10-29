US President Joe Biden Condemns Attack On Nancy Pelosi's Husband, Calls It 'despicable'

US President Joe Biden has condemned the attack on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi, calling it "despicable." Speaking at a democratic event in Philadelphia, Biden said that there's too much violence and too much hatred." His statement comes after Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked at their home in San Francisco on Friday.

“This is despicable. There’s no place in America. There’s too much violence, political violence, too much hatred, too much vitriol,” Biden said.

Biden underscored that every person needs to stand up against violence in politics. He said that he has talked to Nancy Pelosi and helped arrange for her to travel to San Francisco. Notably, Pelosi was in Washington at the time of the attack on her husband in San Francisco. According to AP, Biden further said, "What makes us think that it’s not going to corrode the political climate? Enough is enough is enough."

Kamala Harris 'appalled' by attack on Paul Pelosi

US Vice President Kamala Harris said that she and her husband Douglas Emhoff are "appalled" by the attack on Paul Pelosi. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Harris further stated, "The entire Pelosi family is in our hearts and we wish him a speedy recovery." Speaking at a press briefing in Philadelphia, Harris termed the attack an "act of extreme violence" and revealed that she has spoken to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In her remarks in Philadelphia, Kamala Harris said, "I think we’re looking at a time in our country where there is so much discourse that is fueled by hate and division." She stressed that a person who wants to be a leader needs to understand the meaning and the effect of their words and their posture on these things. Calling the attack "tragic," Harris said that a person broke into Pelosi's home and was shouting "Where's Nancy" and asserted that they need to speak against hate.

"I pray for Paul’s recovery. I know the Pelosis, and this is tragic. Somebody literally broke into their home, saying, Where’s Nancy? And I strongly believe that we all, each one of us, have to speak out against hate, we have to speak out against violence, obviously, and speak to our better selves," Kamala Harris said.

Paul Pelosi attacked at home

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant on Friday, according to AP. According to authorities, the attacker broke into their home in San Francisco. The authorities revealed that the attacker was searching for the US House Speaker and shouting, "Where is Nancy?" According to the US House Speaker's office, Paul Pelosi has undergone surgery for treating skull fractures and has suffered serious injuries in his right arm and hands. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time of the attack on her husband. After the attack, Nancy Pelosi arrived in San Francisco and headed straight to the hospital where her husband is undergoing treatment. Police have arrested David DePape on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary.

