'US President Joe Biden Looking Forward To Support India's G20 Presidency': White House

The United States supports India's G 20 presidency and will continue its efforts to build a resilient global economy, said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Notably, India will formally assume the G20 presidency starting today. As per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) release, "G-20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85% of the global GDP, over 75 of the worldwide trade, and about two-thirds of the world population".

Pierre said, "We look forward to supporting India's G 20 presidency next year and on a range of issues including addressing current food and energy security challenges while continuing our efforts to build a resilient global economy."

Responding to a question on US President Joe Biden's visit to India, the White House press secretary said, "President is going to be attending, as he has been participating in the G-20 in his tenure here. I just don't have anything specific to announce on his travel but as you have seen the past almost two years he has been certainly participating in the G-20."

PM Modi Unveils Logo, Theme & Website Of India's G20 Presidency

On November 8, Prime Minister Modi unveiled the logo, theme, and website for India's presidency of the G20. India's G20 logo juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus and the theme-- 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam- one earth, one family and one future', reflects India’s message and overarching priorities to the world. The country is all set to assume the presidency of the grouping of the world’s 20 largest economies on December 1, following the G20 Summit hosted by Indonesia in Bali during November 15-16.

Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' is signature of India's compassion to world. Lotus portrays cultural heritage & faith of India in bringing world together," said PM Modi at the launch of the logo, theme and website of India's presidency of the G20.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

India has included Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the United Arab Emirates as guest countries during its presidency.