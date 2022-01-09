US President Joe Biden Nominates Lt. Gen. Michael E. Kurilla To Head CENTCOM

US President Joe Biden nominated Lieutenant General Michael E. Kurilla to be the next commander of Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees military operations in Afghanistan and the Middle East. If confirmed, Kurilla will replace General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., whose tenure is set to end later this year. He would also get his fourth star with the rank of general if confirmed to the new post.

Moreover, if confirmed, Kurilla, the commander of the Army's 18th Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, would be responsible for the Biden administration's efforts to prevent terrorist groups from once again using Afghanistan as a launching pad for attacks on the West, according to New York Times. He would take over as head of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) as the Pentagon is still grappling with the chaotic 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.

A US Defence Department’s press release read, “Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announced today that the president has made the following nomination: Army Lt. Gen. Michael E. Kurilla for appointment to the rank of general, and assignment as commander, U.S. Central Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Kurilla is currently serving as commanding general, 18th Airborne Corps, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.”

Who is Michael E. Kurilla?

Michael E. Kurilla rose through the ranks. According to CNN, previously Kurilla served as chief of staff to Gen. Joseph Votel, who commanded CENTCOM during the Obama and Trump administrations. He was the commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, one of the US Army’s most battle-tested units.

He also served as the assistant commanding general and director of operations at the Joint Special Operations Command, which specialises in the US military's counterterrorism efforts. Kurilla holds a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from the US Military Academy at West Point, a Master of Business Administration from Regis University in Denver and a Master of Science in National Security Studies from the National War College.

(Image: Twitter/AP)

