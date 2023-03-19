US President Joe Biden Plans To Host PM Modi For A State Dinner This Summer

In a bid to strengthen the US-India relationship, US President Joe Biden is planning to host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state dinner this summer, people familiar with the matter said, according to reports. The formal state visit of PM Modi is a sign of the deepening US-India relationship in a slew of fields including defence, technology, space exploration, and trade and investments.

According to reports, the White House aims for the state dinner to take place in June but the timing could slip. However, a spokesman for the National Security Council has declined to comment on the date as of now. Moreover, the Biden administration advances policies and initiatives for a free and open Indo-Pacific to counter what it sees as a growing threat posed by China and India plays a key role in it.

It is worth noting that Biden’s dinner party with Prime Minister Modi will be his third official state visit and dinner, following ones for French President Emmanuel Macron in December and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on April 26.

Furthermore, Biden is expected to see PM Modi in Australia in May when the countries convene for the Quad summit along with the leaders of Australia and Japan.

Earlier in February, the United States and India unveiled the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies, a proposal to exchange advanced defence and computer technology including the joint production of General Electric Co aircraft engines.

'This is not the time for war in Ukraine': PM Modi

It is noteworthy that India has not been as outspoken against Putin’s war in Ukraine as the US and its allies would like. India is hosting the Group of 20 (G20) leaders summit in New Delhi in September, where Russia’s war crime in Ukraine will be among the chief topics of discussion. However, it is unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the gathering.

PM Modi’s dialogue which he made on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s summit in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand, 'This is not the time for war in Ukraine', with Russian President Vladimir Putin was a statement of principle on behalf of what he believes is right and was welcomed by the US. The statement was highly praised by International media.

“Today’s era is not of war and I have spoken to you about it on the call. Today, we will get the opportunity to talk about how we can progress on the path of peace. India and Russia have stayed together with each other for several decades,” PM Modi had said.

“We spoke several times on the phone about India-Russia bilateral relations and various issues. We should find ways to address the problems of food, fuel security and fertilizers,” he further added.