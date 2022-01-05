US President Joe Biden Tells Americans To Be 'hopeful In 2020’ In Latest Verbal Goof-up

In the latest verbal goof-up, the United States President Joe Biden told Americans to be optimistic about “2020”, mistakenly saying it for 2022. Biden’s post-New Year’s gaffe came as the president urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The latest goof-up of the US President Biden came during a COVID-19 Response Team briefing streamed from the White House, reported Express.co.uk. In his speech, Biden said, "There's a lot of reason to be hopeful in 2020."

In his remarks during the COVID-19 response team briefing, Biden urged Americans to get a booster dose of vaccine to protect themselves against the Omicron variant. He insisted that 35 million people in the US have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. Biden mentioned that the COVID-19 pandemic "continues to be pandemic of the unvaccinated" and added that there is "no excuse for anyone being unvaccinated."

Biden urges Americans to get vaccinated aganst COVID-19

He stressed that the people who have been vaccinated and have received a booster dose, might get infected with COVID-19, however, they will be protected due to the vaccine. In his speech before meeting on COVID-19, Biden revealed that they have shipped nearly 2.4 million pieces of protective equipment to hospitals, including gowns and gloves. The US President has been urging Americans to get vaccinated as the COVID-19 cases continue to witness a rise driven by the Omicron variant. The video of the latest verbal goof-up has emerged on social media. Watch the video here:

BIDEN, in 2022: "There's a lot of reason to be hopeful in 2020" pic.twitter.com/6VkaNvZarL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 4, 2022

Happening Now: President Biden gives an update on our fight against COVID-19 and receives a briefing on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant. https://t.co/3NjpW4TocW — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 4, 2022

Biden refers VP Kamala Harris as "President Harris"

Last month, the US President Joe Biden, referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “President Harris” during a speech. During the graduation remarks at South Carolina State University, Biden referred to US VP as the President while mentioning that she is a “proud Howard alum”. Biden said, “But, all kidding aside, of course, President Harris, who’s a proud Howard alum.”

Image: AP