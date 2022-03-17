US President Joe Biden To Discuss Russia-Ukraine War With Chinese Counterpart Xi Jinping

US President Joe Biden will speak to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, over a call on Friday. The details regarding the phone call between Biden and Jinping were announced by the White House Press Secretary. Both the leaders will discuss handling the competition between China and the US, Russia's attack against Ukraine as well as other matters which are of mutual concern.

"The two Leaders will discuss managing the competition between our two countries as well as Russia’s war against Ukraine and other issues of mutual concern," Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Jen Psaki in the statement emphasized that the telephonic conversation of US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping is part of the "ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication" between two countries. The phone call between Biden and Xi Jinping comes after the meeting of US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan and Chinese diplomat, Yang Jiechi on Monday. US NSA Jake Sullivan met Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi in Rome. During the meeting, Sullivan raised issues in US-China ties and discussed the Russian attack against Ukraine. Both highlighted the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between the US and China. The White House on Monday confirmed the meeting between US NSA Jake Sullivan and Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi.

Biden & Xi Jinping virtual meeting in November

Earlier, US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had a virtual meeting on November 15, 2021. The phone call between the two leaders comes amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. US officials have criticized China's response to Russia's war in Ukraine, CNN reported. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in the tweet mentioned that Russia made false claims and China is endorsing the "propaganda" and called it a "clear pattern." She tweeted, "Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them. It’s a clear pattern."

Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them. It’s a clear pattern. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 9, 2022

Image: AP