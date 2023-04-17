US President Joe Biden Urges Congress To Pass Stricter Gun Control Laws

US President Joe Biden has asked Congress to tighten gun control measures amid the recent surge in gun violence in the United States, reported Sputnik. The shooting in downtown Louisville is the 15th mass killing of the year in the U.S. in which four or more people were killed other than the perpetrator, reported AP. The data on the mass shooting has been maintained by the Associated Press in partnership with a local newspaper and Northeastern University. The statement by the US president comes after two incidents of mass shootings were reported. At least four people have been killed at a teenager’s birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama on Saturday night. Further, in a separate shooting incident, two people have been killed at a public park in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday.

"Guns are the leading killer of children in America, and the numbers are rising – not declining," said Biden in the wake of this weekend’s gun violence. Further, he added, " the situation is "outrageous" and that "Americans agree and want lawmakers to act on commonsense gun reforms."

Biden asks Congress to tighten gun control in the US

As there have been 15 incidents in the US of Mass shootings since January, Joe Biden has criticised the Republicans for attending the Friday convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) amid the surge in gun violence. Former US President Donald Trump also attended the convention in Indianapolis. While addressing the issue of the use of guns, Biden emphasised "It is within Congress’ power to require safe storage of firearms, require background checks for all gun sales, eliminate gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability, and ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines – and this should happen without delay." Last year, the US president signed a bipartisan gun control bill that expanded background checks for potential buyers under the age of 21 and strengthened laws against arms trafficking. The bill also notes the practice of purchasing a gun for someone prohibited from buying a firearm and expands funding for the US mental health system. However, Congress has broken the stalemate on gun control efforts after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Here is a look at other mass shooting incidents in the US in 2023: