US Presidential Debate 2020 Live Updates: Biden Attacks Trump For Legitimising North Korea

Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s unexpectedly well-fashioned presidential debate concludes with both candidates getting enough time to make their case stronger ahead of the November 3 Election. The debate passed the 90-minutes deadline that was initially agreed upon by each campaign with the last topic being leadership. Moderator Welker questioned what Trump and Biden would say in their inauguration speech to the Americans.

US President, in a vague response, said that before the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone would note how much their life has improved under his presidency. He said, "Success is going to bring us together. We are on the road to success."

Joe Biden, on the other hand, said, "I'm gonna give you hope... We're going to choose science over fiction. We're going to choose hope over fear."