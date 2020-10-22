US Presidential Debate 2020: Who Is The Moderator Of Final Trump-Biden Face-off?

Incumbent President Donald Trump and his challenger in US Election 2020, Joe Biden are scheduled to meet for the second and final face-off before November 3. After setting a chaotic example in the first presidential debate on September 30 where moderator Chris Wallace was seen battling to gain control of the discussion, the expectations with the final face-off remain comparatively high owing to the change of rules. In an attempt to have a more orderly discussion, the microphones of both Republican and the Democratic candidate will be turned off for some portions so that the point can be made an uninterrupted manner.

Who is the moderator of US Presidential debate?

The 90-minute event will be moderated by NBC News' White House correspondent, Kristen Welker. Just last month, she was honoured with the award for Outstanding Journalism in Broadcast Television at the annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards. Welker has already announced the six topics ahead of the debate that includes:

Fighting COVID-19

American families

Race in America

Climate Change

National security

Leadership

TONIGHT: @kwelkernbc moderates the final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former VP Joe Biden.



At 8pm ET, @NBCNews will begin special coverage anchored by @LesterHoltNBC, @SavannahGuthrie, @chucktodd & @mitchellreports. pic.twitter.com/SzwvSQD8Sb — NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) October 22, 2020

The 44-year-old Welker has studied American history from Harvard University before interning at ‘Today’ in 1997. Eventually, she went to sign full-time NBC News tenure in 2010 where Welker worked at local TV stations in Providence, Rhode Island; Redding, California; and later Philadelphia, reportedly her hometown. It was in 2011 when Welker became a White House correspondent and had already reported on the 2016 presidential elections. In January 2019, Kristen Welker was named ‘Weekend Today’ co-anchor alongside Peter Alexander.

Read - US Presidential Debate: What Time Will Final Trump-Biden Face-off Start? Where To Watch?

Read - Final Debate Could Thrust Foreign Policy Back Into Campaign

When will US Presidential Debate start?

The final face-off between Donald Trump and Joe Biden will take place at Belmont University in Nashville and will begin on October 22 at 9 PM (EST) or October 23 at 6:30 AM (IST). Expected to last for 90 minutes as per the standard format, the debate has an updated rule prompted by the chaotic first presidential debate in Florida. Both Trump and Biden will have their microphones turned off at the final debate so that the answers from each side is uninterrupted for two minutes. The entire event will be divided into 15-minute segments into the already prepared topics.

Where to watch Trump-Biden face-off?

Similar to previous events, the final Trump-Biden face-off will be streamed by major American broadcasters including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News, CNN and MSNBC. Apart from broadcasting, the official social media accounts will also be live-streaming the Nashville event that will take place without any commercial interruption. Or you can watch here:

Read - US Presidential Debate 2020: Final Trump-Biden Face-off Ahead Of Polls; Check Details Here

Read - Black Voters Demand A Civil Presidential Debate