US: Prez Biden Announces Partnership With Private Businesses To Spread COVID-19 Awareness

The Biden administration, on February 26, announced a partnership with several American business groups in a move that is aimed at encouraging private sectors to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and encourage vaccination in the US. Speaking at a press briefing, White House adviser Andy Slavitt revealed that the administration will partner with the US Chamber of Commerce, leaders of the Black, Latino and Asian business community; the Business Roundtable and the National Association of Manufacturers on the efforts, as a part of its latest campaign. She further added that the special initiative would not only urge private firms to encourage precautionary measures, but also advocate the use of masks and vaccines.

As a part of the campaign, the privately owned businesses have been urged to mandate facial coverings and social distancing, to reduce barriers to vaccinations and to offer paid time off and bonuses for employees who get vaccinated. Several private companies have already committed to taking steps to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Wallgreens, PayPal, Lyft and Uber would be offering rides at discounted rides to people travelling to vaccination sites. Meanwhile, Ford and Gap have offered to donate masks. Best Buy and Dollar General will offer more than a half-million workers paid time off or compensation for vaccination. Sports leagues and the live-events industry have offered more than 100 stadiums and venues available as vaccination sites. The partnership, in a first, would also introduce a public education campaign aimed at promoting vaccination.

50 million vaccine doses

This comes as Biden, on February 25, marked the administration of the 50 millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine since his swearing-in. The moment came days after the nation reached the devastating milestone of 500,000 coronavirus deaths and ahead of a meeting with the nation's governors on plans to speed the distribution even further. “The more people get vaccinated, the faster we’re going to beat this pandemic,” Biden said at the White House ceremony, noting that his administration is on course to exceed his promise to deliver 100 million shots in his first 100 days in office.

Image Credits: Associated Press