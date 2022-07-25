US Prez Biden Assures Executive Action To Push Climate Change Agenda; 'It's An Emergency'

US President Joe Biden, on Sunday, announced that he would use more executive action in a bid to push radical climate agenda. But, as opposed to popular expectations, he stopped short of declaring it an emergency. His remarks came as West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin continued to oppose his federal budget which alloted billions of dollars to tackle the climate crisis.

Addressing followers in Massachusetts, Biden said "Climate change is literally an existential threat to our nation and to the world. This is an emergency, an emergency, and I will look at it that way."

Biden’s announcement included $2.3 billion in funding for Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) and lowering cooling costs for communities battling extreme heat. In addition, it also expands offshore wind opportunities and jobs by harnessing opportunities in New Mexico. “These areas cover 700,000 acres and have the potential to power over three million homes,” Biden said in his speech. Regardless, POTUS stopped short of Democrats’ demand of declaring a full climate emergency, which would enable the implementation of the Defence Production Act.

"I'm running the traps on the ... authority I have," he told reporters as he travelled home from Massachusetts. "I'll make that decision soon," the US President added.

US Congress' failures on climate commitments

The 79-year-old had promised to tackle climate change during his presidential campaign and had pledged to slash climate pollution by 50% by 2030. He had touted that the US would reach 100% clean energy by 2035. But his administration has come out short of fulfilling its promises. Notably, Biden's self-proclaimed reason for the failure is the fact that “Congress isn’t acting as it should.”

Congress' failure to pass the 5.8 Federal budget vis-a-vis Senator Joe Manchin’s disagreement and skyrocketing prices of fuel has been capped with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupting global energy markets. A Supreme Court ruling last month limiting the federal government's authority to issue sweeping regulations to reduce carbon emissions from power plants is also undermining Biden's climate plans.

(Image: AP)