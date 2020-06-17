Last Updated:

US President Donald Trump Signs Executive Order On Police Reforms; Told It's 'toothless'

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order on June 16 which is aimed to improve how the police officers treat African Americans, amid protests

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order on June 16 which is aimed to improve how the police officers treat Americans of colour. This move came amidst the nationwide protest over police killings of unarmed black Americans. Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, Trump began by saying he had met a number of African-American families who had lost loved ones, and defended the police while condemning the looters. According to reports, several other US cities have proposed more radical reforms. 

Strict law and order

Administration officials said that it will help improving credentialing, training and mental health resources. The order would also use federal grants to incentivize departments to meet certain certification standards on use of force, an administration officials said. This order comes after Trump implemented strict law and order in response to protests around the country triggered by the death of African American George Floyd while being in police custody in Minneapolis. Trump reportedly said that the overall goal is to implement strict law and order, ensure justice and safety. 

(Image: AP)

