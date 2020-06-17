US President Donald Trump Signs Executive Order On Police Reforms; Told It's 'toothless'

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order on June 16 which is aimed to improve how the police officers treat Americans of colour. This move came amidst the nationwide protest over police killings of unarmed black Americans. Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, Trump began by saying he had met a number of African-American families who had lost loved ones, and defended the police while condemning the looters. According to reports, several other US cities have proposed more radical reforms.

The President’s Executive Order falls seriously short of what is required to combat the epidemic of racial injustice & police brutality that is murdering Black Americans. We must insist on the bold change found in the George Floyd #JusticeInPolicing Act. https://t.co/tjNVJCiU3u — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 16, 2020

Trump’s executive order is toothless and meaningless. We don’t need studies, we need police that commit crimes to be punished. All police that use chokeholds claim their lives were threatened, what’s new? — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) June 16, 2020

Trump’s executive order on policing is nothing but window dressing, a stunt for his failing campaign.



A ban on chokeholds with exceptions isn’t a ban on chokeholds.



A voluntary misconduct dababase is powerless.



More training won’t increase accountability. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 16, 2020

Strict law and order

Administration officials said that it will help improving credentialing, training and mental health resources. The order would also use federal grants to incentivize departments to meet certain certification standards on use of force, an administration officials said. This order comes after Trump implemented strict law and order in response to protests around the country triggered by the death of African American George Floyd while being in police custody in Minneapolis. Trump reportedly said that the overall goal is to implement strict law and order, ensure justice and safety.

