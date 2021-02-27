US Reaffirms Crimea Belongs To Ukraine, Says ‘will Never Accept’ Russia’s Annexation

On the eve of the seventh anniversary of the Russian invasion and seizure of Crimea, the United States reaffirmed its position that Crimea belongs to Ukraine. In a statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Russia’s invasion and seizure of Crimea “brazen” and said that the United States “does not, and will never recognise” Russia’s purported annexation. Further, he called on Russia to immediately end its occupation of Crimea, release all Ukrainian political prisoners and return full control of the peninsula to Ukraine.

Blinken said, “The United States continues to stand with Ukraine and its allies and partners today, as it has from the beginning of this conflict. On this sombre anniversary, we reaffirm a simple truth: Crimea is Ukraine”.

He added, “We will continue to work to hold Russia accountable for its abuses and aggression in Ukraine. We will also continue to honor the courage and hope of the Revolution of Dignity, in which the Ukrainian people faced down sniper fire and enforcers in riot gear on the Maidan and demanded a new beginning for their country. The United States still believes in the promise of Ukraine and we support all those working towards a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future for their country”.

EU reaffirms Russia belongs to Ukraine

In a separate statement, the President of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass, also reiterated the EU’s condemnation of the annexation of Crimea, which it says constitutes a violation of international law. Mass said that the Council reaffirms its unequivocal and unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine with its internationally recognised borders. He also called on Russia to “fully comply” with international humanitarian law and international human rights standards.

Mass said, “The Committee of Ministers remains concerned that the human rights situation in the Crimean peninsula has significantly deteriorated since the illegal annexation by the Russian Federation. Bearing in mind the decision by the European Court of Human Rights of 14 January 2021 regarding Crimea, I call on Russia to fully comply with international humanitarian law and international human rights standards, including by granting unimpeded access to regional and international human rights monitoring mechanisms, as well as non-governmental human rights organisations, to Crimea and Sevastopol”.

It is worth noting that back on February 27, 2014, masked Russian troops had moved in and captured strategic locations in Crimea, as well as Crimean institutions, including the Supreme Council of Crimean Parliament. The Council of Ministers was dissolved and a new pro-Russian PM installed. The Russian Federation opposes the “annexation” label, with Russian President Vladimir Putin defending the referendum as complying with the principle of self-determination of peoples.

