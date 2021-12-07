US Reaffirms Support To Taiwan In Face Of Increasing Military Incursions From China

As China continues to further military intrusions into Taiwan, US Secretary of Commerce Gina M Raimondo stated that America was eager to cooperate with the democratic island on commercial problems of mutual concern, reiterating Washington's support for Taipei. As per Taiwan News, Raimondo and Taiwan Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua had talked on the phone where Raimondo stated that by working together, they can improve crucial supply chains, create good-paying employment, and enhance the overall economic partnership.

Raimondo also stated that the United States was keen to continue collaborating with Taiwan on commercial problems of mutual importance. Raimondo and Wang also announced that the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic Cultural and Representative Office (TECRO) have agreed to collaborate with the US Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration (ITA) and Taiwan's Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT) to develop commercial programmes and investigate actions to strengthen critical supply chains.

The parties promised to communicate often with partners and stakeholders across critical supply chains and associated customer bases. They also committed to looking for new ways to promote semiconductors and other supply chains, and they agreed to arrange and meet for the Technology Trade and Investment Collaboration (TTIC)'s inaugural meeting in the near future, according to Taiwan News, citing a press release.

In response to China's increased military incursions into the democratic island, the United States has increased its support for Taiwan in a variety of sectors. Following the second US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue conducted the previous week, China has also demanded the US to immediately stop upgrading relations with the island country. Taiwan, on the other hand, according to the South China Morning Post, has ordered the building of a domestically produced submarine prototype.

US commander warned of Chinese attack on Taiwan

However, despite the fact that the US reiterated their support for Taiwan, Admiral Philip Davidson, commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command, warned the US Congress that a Chinese attack on Taiwan might occur as early as 2027. He stated that he is concerned that China stepping up their efforts to dethrone the United States and usurp the leadership role by 2050, according to ANI. He further stated that Taiwan is one of their aspirations and he believes that their threat will be visible during this decade.

