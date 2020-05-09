US Records 1,635 More Coronavirus Deaths, Tally Soars To 78,616

The United States on May 8 recorded nearly 1,635 coronavirus deaths with 24-hours, bringing the total to 78,616, according to Johns Hopkins University. The US is the worst-hit country in the world as more than 1.3 million have been infected with the deadly virus. Although coronavirus is rapidly spreading across the country, the US governors are still planning to relax social distancing restriction to revive the economy of the country.

While several people are criticising Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic, Trump has been lauding his administration and appreciating their work. Trump also allowed states to reopen ‘safely and quickly’. Several states, including Tennessee, Georgia and Alaska also began opening for some dine-in places with rules including temperature checkpoints and precautions for possible contact tracing.

White House officials test positive

US President Donald Trump believes that the country has ‘passed the peak’ of the outbreak. Meanwhile, several White House officials have been tested positive for the deadly virus. Trump’s personal valet was the first White House official to test positive for the deadly disease on Thursday. In another case, the press secretary of US Vice President Mike Pence, Katie Miller also tested positive of COVID-19 disease on May 8.

US President’s daughter Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant has also reportedly tested positive for the deadly virus. Furthermore, the commissioner of the United States Food and Drug Administration, Stephen Hahn will also be self quarantining for the next 14 days as he recently came in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

While it is still unclear if people on the White House Coronavirus task force will still go into quarantine, Trump said he would now be tested daily, moving on from his previous regimen of testing once a week. According to reports, the daily testing would also apply to the vice-president Mike Pence and certain high-level White House officials.

(Image credit: AP)

