COVID-19: US Records Highest Single Day Deaths With 884 Fatalities Within 24 Hours

The US has recorded the highest single-day jump in the fatalities as 865 succumbed to coronavirus within the past 24 hours. The death toll spiked from the 3,008 to 5,110. The United States has a total of 215,300 confirmed cases from the novel coronavirus, while at least 8,878 have recovered.

According to reports, the US had earlier stated that a large number of people, over 1 million, have been tested nationwide, and therefore, the cases have significantly risen. According to US media reports, Health and Human Services Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services [HHS], Alex Azar confirmed as well that the US attained significantly higher figures in terms of tests, adding that it was a “number no country has reached”. He stressed that the US was now testing roughly over 100,000 samples per day. Trump’s Abbott Laboratories testing kits announcement comes when, only recently, the company was given emergency clearance for production by the US Food and Drug Administration. It claimed that the cartridge-based kit detected negative cases in less than 13 minutes.

1 million people tested in US

US President Donald Trump had also announced on March 30 that the United States has tested over 1 million people for the COVID-19 disease, as he flashed the new rapid test kit, launched earlier, that gives results for the coronavirus within five minutes. He told the press conference while speaking from the White House’s Rose Garden, that it was the milestone for America in its battle against the coronavirus to have conducted those many tests.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had signed a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package, calling the bill much-needed relief for Americans, as per an agency report. Trump signed the bill in the Oval Office ceremony surrounded by Republican lawmakers and members of his administration shortly after the Democratic-controlled House approved the massive spending package. Under the plan, many single Americans would receive $1,200, while couples would get $2,400 and parents would see $500 as a relief from the coronavirus economic challenges.

(With AP inputs)