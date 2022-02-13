US Refutes Claims That Its Submarine Entered Russian Territory; Avers 'there Is No Truth'

Amid the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine, the US Department of Defense has explained its involvement in the conflict and its connection to the incident with the US nuclear-powered submarine near the Kuril Chain. US Navy Captain Kyle Raines, who is the US Indo-Pacific Command spokesman, told TASS that the US submarine did not enter Russian territorial waters and that Russia's claim is false.

"There is no truth to the Russian claims of our operations in their territorial waters," US Navy Captain Kyle Raines, the US Indo-Pacific Command spokesman, told TASS. "I will not comment on the precise location of our submarines, but we do fly, sail, and operate safely in international waters," he noted.

Russia accuses the US Military of breaching Russian territorial waters

The Russian Defense Department has claimed that the US Navy's Virginia-class submarine entered Russia via water on February 12, 2022, at 10.40 a.m. (Moscow Time). The Russian Defense Ministry has stated that the US Navy force entered the area of the Pacific Fleet’s drills near the Urup Island of the Kuril Chain and the US submarine in Russian territory ignored the demand to leave Russia's territorial waters and left only after completing their work.

However, the United States has denied carrying out any military operations in the territorial waters of Russia. Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry summoned a US military attache over the issue.

"We know about this. And the defense ministry is taking the necessary steps. But the presidents did not talk about this, "Ushakov said," as quoted by Sputnik.

Biden talks to Putin over Russia-Ukraine conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden held an hour-long discussion over the telephone on Saturday. During the conversation, Biden reiterated that a Russian invasion would "produce widespread human suffering and diminish Russia’s standing" and mentioned to his Russian counterpart Putin that America is prepared to engage in diplomacy, but that it was "equally prepared" for other scenarios.

According to a statement issued by the White House, Biden has made it clear to Russia that if it moves to undertake a further invasion of Ukraine, the US, along with allies and partners, will answer "decisively and impose swift and severe costs on Russia".

According to CNN, a senior Biden administration official revealed on Saturday that the talks held between the two leaders were "professional and substantive" but that they would not cause "any fundamental change" in the ongoing tension between the two countries.

Image: AP