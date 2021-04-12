US Reminds China Of Its Shortcomings From Covid's Early Days; 'Must Get To Bottom Of It'

The United States on Sunday launched a fresh broadside against China after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Beijing did not maintain transparency during the early stage of Covid-19. He also insisted upon a deep-rooted investigation for the origins of Covid-19. These remarks came after a recent investigation jointly by World Health Organizations (WHO) and China showed inconclusive results on when and how the virus spread. It was also claimed that the concerns of the west were not considered while the Chinese government twisted the investigation in their favor.

Blinken expressed his thoughts, that even China knows that they did not do well during the initial stage of the virus spread.

“I think that China is aware that in the early stages of Covid it didn’t do what it needed to do, which was to give access to international experts, in real-time to share information, in real-time to provide real transparency,” added Secretary of State Antony Blinken in an interview.

US to get bottom of Covid-19

The state official agreed when asked if Washington will get to the bottom of the pandemic and he also mentioned that, “we need to get to the bottom of this.” He further mentioned that to prevent this from happening again we have to get to the root.

“According to me, we have to get to the bottom of this mainly so that we fully understand what happened in order to have the best shot possible at preventing it from happening again. That’s why we need to get bottom of this,” added Blinken.

Biden administration’s efforts against Beijing

According to the New York Times, the comments are a clear indication that the US government is willing to reciprocate doubts against China. After the investigation results that came out that were investigated by the Chinese team and World Health Organization (WHO), a group of international scientists called for a new investigation. Reportedly, scientists have urged a team including biosecurity and biosafety experts to conduct an investigation.

The United States, Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, and Israel in a statement mentioned that they support WHO’s efforts to get to the root of the pandemic however the data of investigation lacked complete report.