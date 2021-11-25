US: Rep. Greene Proposes Bill To Award Congressional Gold Medal To Kyle Rittenhouse

A new bill, has been proposed by United States Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene to award Kyle Rittenhouse the Congressional Gold Medal. Greene has introduced the bill to honour Rittenhouse for "protecting the community of Kenosha” during the “Black Lives Matter (BLM) riot on August 25, 2020," reported The Hill. Reportedly, the bill proposed by the US Representative is unlikely to pass as it has no co-sponsors.

Marjorie Taylor Greene in a statement to The Hill stated that Kyle Rittenhouse must be remembered as a “hero”. The US Representative further added that Rittenhouse protected his community and their business. She further claimed that he acted “lawfully in the face of lawlessness” and she was “proud” of herself to propose the bill to award him the Congressional Gold Medal. Rittenhouse shot three protesters in Kenosha, killing two of them and wounding the third protestor, as per The Hill report. Last week, the court acquitted Rittenhouse of all charges, including intentional homicide. After the judgement was announced, conservatives appreciated the jury’s verdict. Democrats, however, expressed shock over the judgement as the US teenager was found not guilty. Civil rights activists have raised their voice that the judgement will encourage people to do similar actions.

Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges after his attorneys claimed that the act which was conducted by him was in self-defence during Kenosha shootings. The jury gave the verdict on November 19 and after hearing the judgement, Rittenhouse began to choke up and then hugged one of the attorneys, according to AP.

The charges levelled against him included homicide, attempting homicide, and recklessly endangering safety for killing two individuals and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic weapon. The shootings had taken place in the summer of 2020 during a demonstration. Rittenhouse revealed that he travelled to the city that night to safeguard property from protesters. According to AP, while describing the night of the incident, at his murder trial, Kyle Rittenhouse informed jurors that the night he shot three men amid protests in Kenosha, stating he never planned to harm anyone and said, " I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself".

Inputs from AP

Image: AP

