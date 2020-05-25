US Reports 20,634 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Crosses 1,643,000

While all states in the United States eased COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, a total of 20,634 new coronavirus cases were reported on May 24. According to a tally from John Hopkins University, the new infections took the country’s total to over 1,643,000. The US also reportedly another 633 deaths, taking the total to 97,720.

According to an international media outlet, the total includes cases from all the 50 states, including the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. The New York State, which is the epicentre of the virus in the country, reportedly has more than 196,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the deadly virus has claimed over 16,000 lives. However, the governor said that the number of new cases per day is comparatively down.

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo, while addressing the daily briefing, acknowledged that the number of deaths was also down but also said that the number was ‘painfully high at any number’. He said, “You see how quick that spike went up and how slow it is to come down, so we want to make sure we don't go back there ever, ever again”.

Cuomo recently also announced an ‘exciting new phase’ in his reopening plans. As per reports, while states including Georgia and Texas rolled out aggressive reopening reaping plans, others have taken more measures approached. Sates including California and Pennsylvania are reportedly only reaping parts of their states which are reporting declines in the new cases. Meanwhile, several cities also remain under stay-at-home orders and Baltimore, on the other hand, has prohibited the gathering of more than 10 people.

US’ highest cases is ‘badge of honour’

Meanwhile, with an increasing number of cases, US President Donald Trump said that it is a ‘badge of honour’ that the country has the highest number of infections globally. Trump said, “Really, it's a badge of honour. It's a great tribute to the testing and all of the work that a lot of professionals have done”.

Trump’s comments have, however, received criticism from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) as they believe that the President delayed his response to the virus and led a corrupt recovery effort that has favoured the wealthy and well-connected over the small businesses. Joe Biden reportedly also said that Trump bears full responsibility for failing to protect the nation from the ‘worst public health and economic crisis in our lifetime’.

