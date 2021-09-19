US: Residents Stage Protests In Favour Of Capitol Rioters, Four Detained

A small crowd of people coalesced in front of the US Capitol Building on Sunday to rally for those criminally charged in the January 6 pro-trump insurrections. As many as 643 American residents have been charged for the riots, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently likened to the 9/11 attacks. As per CNBC news, a few arrests were made in the otherwise peaceful protests.

The rally was dubbed as ‘Justice for J6’, referencing the date the riots took place. While the protesters chanted slogans for the release of the defendants, they were countered with a large number of pre-positioned officers from the various law enforcement agencies. Later, Washington Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee told NBC news that the swelled up police presence might have “deterred” the presence of protesters.

"Approximately 400 to 450 people were inside the protest area today (excluding law enforcement),"Capitol Police confirmed in an online statement adding that a total of four-including one found with a handgun- arrests was made. Many others were detained for probation violation.

The USCP also stopped a vehicle along Louisiana Ave. this morning and subsequently arrested two people for felony extraditable warrants out of Texas. One was for Possession of a Firearm. The other was for a probation violation.



While the rally was scheduled for Sunday, Metropolitan police had ramped up security around the Capitol complex a day earlier. Not only had they erected fences around Capitol grounds, Supreme Court, the Library of Congress, but they also ramped up security around other legislative buildings. Additionally, one hundred National Guard troops were also stationed in the complex.

US Capitol Riots

On January 6, thousands of Trump supporters broke barricades outside the Capitol and marched into the building. They were scaling walls using scaffolding and breaking windows to enter the building. Rioters banged on doors inside the building, trying to push through doors, and fought with police. As per reports, by 2 PM, Capitol Police ordered all staff, reporters, and nearby senators into the Senate chamber, sealed off and put on lockdown. Visuals from inside the Capitol show the rioters inside US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, inside the Congress and Senate Hall, as police officers deployed tear gas inside the building. After the building was secured, at least four people have died, 52 have been arrested and over a dozen police officers have been injured.

Image: AP