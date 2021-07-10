US Sanctions 34 Companies Over Ties With Russia, Iran And China's Uighur Muslim Policy

On Friday, the Biden administration announced sanctions on 34 companies and entities tied to China's military and Uyghur minority policy, including those involved in enabling exports to Russia and Iran. According to the Commerce Department, electronics and technology companies, as well as other businesses, were linked to “Beijing's campaign of repression, mass imprisonment, and high-tech surveillance” against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang province.

Sanction because of danger in United States' foreign policy

The Commerce Department stated that the group was sanctioned "for their engagement in, or danger of becoming involved in, actions detrimental to the United States' foreign policy and national security objectives."

Fourteen companies based in China have allegedly been involved in the country's policies toward Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in the northwest Xinjiang region. The sanctions prevent Americans from selling equipment or other commodities to the companies, are the latest in a series of financial and commercial retaliation by the US in response to China's treatment of the Uyghur people.

On Friday, the Commerce Department added companies to the blacklist that it claimed seemed to be helping military activities or restricted nuclear research in Russia, as well as breaking trade restrictions against Iran. Eight of the companies were sanctioned for supplying US technology to Iran, while another seven have been blacklisted for working with Russia's military. Another five were tasked with assisting China's military in acquiring lasers and other modernization technology.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said that they will continue to use export controls aggressively to hold governments, companies, and individuals accountable for attempting to obtain US-origin commodities for subversive activities in countries like China, Iran, and Russia.

China has detained more than a million since 2017

In the northwest province of Xinjiang, the Chinese government has detained a million or more people since 2017. China is accused by critics of running forced labour camps, as well as torture and forced sterilisation, in order to assimilate Muslim ethnic minority populations.

The US administration has targeted Hoshine Silicon Industry, a Chinese solar panel manufacturer, as well as other companies. It was part of the US government's effort to take forceful action against China's ongoing campaign of repression against Muslim minority communities in Xinjiang, according to the US administration.

