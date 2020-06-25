US Sanctions Five Iranian Ship Captains Who Delivered Oil To Venezuela

In a bid to weaken Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s “illicit” regime, the United States has sanctioned five Iranian ship captains who delivered oil to the South American country on June 24. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that the ships from Tehran delivered nearly 1.5 million barrels of gasoline along with some related components. Pompeo also warned the mariners against doing business with Maduro’s government as the US showcases support for the Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Washington has said that the “rogue regimes” of both Tehran and Caracas have joined their common interests of suppression and corruption of their citizens’ money. Mike Pompeo also said that Iran is “wasting its people’s resources” to support Venezuela, where Maduro’s leadership resulted in the mismanagement of its own resources.

US Secretary of State, “The Maduro regime has mismanaged Venezuela’s abundant natural resources to the point that it must import gasoline from Iran, and Maduro’s claims of equal and fair gasoline distribution are fooling no one.”

“Iran’s continued support to Venezuela is yet another instance of Iran wasting its people’s resources on ill-conceived foreign adventurism that prolongs suffering abroad,” he added.

‘Not worth the risk’

In the same statement, Mike Pompeo has referred to the mariners who are supporting either Iran or Venezuela in its businesses and said that they should understand it is “not worth the risk”. While noting that the only solution to the problems arising in Caracas is “democratic transition”, US Secretary of State has also threatened any individual or entity who is hoping to indulge with both the regimes to “face consequences”. Meanwhile, as a result of sanctions announced on June 24, all five captains’ assets will be ceased further impacting their careers and prospects.

Mike Pompeo said, “Individuals and entities will face consequences from the United States if they do business with the Iranian regime, Maduro, or his cronies.”

‘Serious questions’ on Iran’s activities

The US-Iran tensions that have grown tenser in recent months as they are also at odds when it comes to nuclear programs. Just days after the UNs’ nuclear watchdog passed a resolution critical of Iran, US Secretary of State noted that Tehran’s refusal to give access to its sites raises “serious questions” about what the Islamic republic is attempting on 'hiding'. Mike Pompeo also said on June 25 that Iran’s choice if being uncooperative with the IAEA is “separate” from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or the nuclear accord of 2015. But, according to him, it is “simply” about if Iran will ‘honour’ its own legally binding obligations.

.@SecPompeo: Iran’s denial of access to @iaeaorg inspectors and refusal to cooperate with the IAEA’s investigation of potentially undeclared nuclear material and activities raises serious questions about what Tehran is trying to hide. pic.twitter.com/02ABDttIFf — Department of State (@StateDept) June 25, 2020

