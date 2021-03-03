US sanctions two Houthi rebels in Yemen for cross-border attacks

The United States on March 2 sanctioned two key Houthi rebel leaders in Yemen over their alleged roles in cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia and shipping vessels in the Red Sea. Additionally, the Biden administration also announced that it would end providing offensive military assistance to Saudi Arabia for its Yemen campaign. This latest non-partisan move marks another attempt by the US to resolve bloodshed in Yemen that has killed over 112,000 till now.

‘al-Saadi and al-Hamzi’ sanctioned

The departments of State and Treasury said Houthi leaders Monsour al-Saadi and Ahmed al-Hamzi were responsible for attacks “impacting Yemeni civilians, bordering nations, and commercial vessels in international waters.” They said the Iran-backed Houthis, also known as Ansrallah, play “a significant role in the conflict in Yemen and exacerbate the dire humanitarian plight of the Yemeni people.”

While President Biden, last month nixed the Houthis’ terrorist label, it has only bolstered attacks by Iran backed rebel groups, both in Yemen and in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, many critics have pointed out that withdrawing support from Saudi could also fuel attacks. However, US state Secretary Antony Blinken rejected the claims adding that the country would still provide the required id to the kingdom defend itself.

What is happening in Yemen?

War in the Arab world’s poorest country erupted in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital and much of the country’s north. A Saudi-led coalition, determined to restore President Abed Rabu Mansour Hadi’s government, launched a military intervention months later. The fighting in Yemen has spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, leaving millions suffering from food and medical shortages. According to AP, the deadly crisis has killed over 112,000 people till now.

Intensifying the operation against the Kingdom in retaliation to the air raids conducted by the Saudi-led coalition troops in the north of Yemen, Iran-allied Houthis, last month, launched a ballistic missile and at least three booby-trapped drones, targeting the province of Jizan. One other drone attacked was aimed at the southwestern city as loud explosions resonated in the Saudi capital, followed by interception of a missile by Yemeni armed forces minutes later, according to the state television footage that emerged from the scene.

