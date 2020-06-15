US Secret Service Makes Big U-turn, Now Admits It Used Pepper Spray For Trump's Photo-op

The US Secret Service on Saturday admitted that an agency employee used pepper spray on the anti-racism protesters on June 1 to clear the Lafayette Square ahead of President Donald Trump's controversial photo-op at a local church.

"The agency had concluded that no agency personnel used tear gas or capsicum spray during efforts to secure the area near Lafayette Park on Monday, June 1, based on the records and information available at the time. The agency has learned that one agency employee used capsicum spray (i.e., pepper spray) during that effort," the statement released by the Secret Service said.

The employee is said to have used oleoresin capsicum spray, or pepper spray, in response to an ‘assaultive’ individual.

READ | Fact Check: Did Trump Hold The Bible Upside Down During Press Conference?

Trump faces criticism

Donald Trump had faced widespread criticism after protestors demonstrating peacefully were cleared using tear gas and flash grenades, allowing the President to walk through the park and pose with a Bible (held upside-down) at St John church in Washington. In video footage, peaceful protesters can be seen fleeing as flash grenades ignite, and tear gas fills the street before Trump headed to the church.

Civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton mocked President Trump's widely criticized photo-op in Washington DC. Speaking at the memorial service for George Floyd, who died in the custody of the Minneapolis police on May 25 triggering protests across America, Sharpton said, "We cannot use Bibles as a prop".

READ | 'Cannot Use Bible As Prop': Reverend Sharpton Slams Donald Trump At George Floyd Memorial

Army Gen. says he was wrong to accompany Trump

Army Gen. Mark Milley, the nation's top military officer, also said he was wrong to have accompanied President Donald Trump on a walk to a church where he was photographed in his combat uniform with the presidential entourage.

The statement by the Joint Chiefs chairman risked the wrath of a President sensitive to anything hinting of criticism of events he has staged. Milley said his presence and the photographs compromised his commitment to a military divorced from politics.

The last couple of weeks has witnessed worldwide protests demanding justice for George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American, who died shortly after a White police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

READ | Milley Says He Was Wrong To Accompany Trump On Church Walk

READ | George Floyd’s Death: Protesters Topple Idols Of 'racist' Leaders Like Churchill, Columbus

(With inputs from ANI)