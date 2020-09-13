US Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo Expresses Concern Over Hong Kong Activists' Arrest

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday, September 11 expressed concern for the 12 Hong Kong rights activists who were arrested 2 weeks ago. As per reports, the detained activists have been denied access to their lawyers.

Neither China nor Hong Kong authorities are reported to have confirmed who all have been arrested but local media has identified some of them as facing prosecution for involvement in pro-democracy protests last year.

Read: Mike Pompeo, Taliban, Afghan Govt Representatives Meet In Qatar For Talks

The US Secretary of State said, “The United States is deeply concerned that 12 Hong Kong democracy activists, arrested two weeks ago off the coast of Hong Kong by Guangdong Maritime Police, have been denied access to lawyers of their choice. We question Chief Executive Carrie Lam's stated commitment to protecting the rights of Hong Kong residents, and call on authorities to ensure due process.”

Pompeo further added that the local authorities of Hong Kong are yet to reveal information regarding the welfare and charges against the 12 activists. A few days back, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that her government will provide every possible assistance to the 12 people arrested by Chinese authorities as they were spotted escaping to Taiwan to take political asylum.

Lam added that the local residents will “have to be dealt with” by China as the Chinese authorities detained them on the basis of illegal border crossing on a boat off the coast of the southern mainland province of Guangdong.

Read: Hong Kong Leader Lam Says Locals Arrested At Seas Will Be Dealt By Mainland China

As per local media reports, the activists were travelling to Taiwan to apply for political asylum. Lam is reported to have said that if the residents of Hong Kong were arrested for violating mainland regulations then they would have to go through mainland laws and in accordance with the jurisdiction before any other things could happen.

The Hong Kong Chief Executive assured that her government will provide every possible assistance to Hong Kong residents “caught in all sorts of situations”. She further added that the government's representative office in Guangzhou will find out every possible way to help the residents and liaise with mainland authorities.

Read: Hong Kong Police Arrests Hundreds As Protestors Return To Streets On September 7

Also Read: Hong Kong Govt Claims Almost 1 Million People Have Registered For Mass COVID-19 Testing

(Image Credits: ANI/AP)