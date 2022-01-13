US Seeks Clarification From Israeli Govt Over Death Of American Citizen In Ramallah

The United States confirmed the death of an American citizen near Ramallah and sought clarification from the Israeli government for the same. 80-year-old Palestinian-American, Omar Abdalmajeed Asaad was found dead in Jiljiliya's West Bank village near Ramallah on Wednesday, 12 January. He along with his family was heading home after visiting relatives when they were stopped by Israeli forces conducting an operation in the area, Sputnik reported. As per the deceased's family, Israeli forces tied Asaad's hand and thrashed him before releasing him from detention. Meanwhile, Fuad Moutee, the mayor of Ramallah confirmed that the octogenarian died of a heart attack.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price expressed condolences about the tragedy and said that the department is in touch with Asaad's family. "We are giving all necessary consular assistance to the family. We are also in contact with the Israeli government to seek clarification on this incident," he added during a media briefing, as per Sputnik. The US calls for a thorough investigation as Israeli Defense Forces claimed that an inquiry into the matter has been initiated, Price further stated.

The Israeli military forces blindfolded, handcuffed, beat and harassed an 80-year-old Omar Abdalmajeed Asaad before leaving him in an abandoned building to face death in the village of Jiljilya, north of West Bank city of Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/CRy13Npwho — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) January 12, 2022

Israeli forces have conducted intensive patrols in West Bank village

According to Jiljilya mayor Fouad Qattum, the Israeli forces had undertaken intensive patrols and random stops in the West Bank village for the preceding two days before Asaad's arrest, culminating in a raid on Wednesday morning. "More than 50 soldiers arrived in the village on Wednesday morning to patrol the area. Asaad, who suffered from diabetes and other chronic ailments, apparently died of a heart attack after being held in an empty house," Qattum told The Times of Israel. He further stated that it is unclear whether the soldiers were present when he passed out.

Tensions escalate between Israel and Palestine

The Palestinian health ministry said in a statement that Asaad was to a local health clinic before being referred to the Palestine Medical Center in Ramallah, where he succumbed. As per the report, the Israeli forces conducts arrest operations on a nightly basis, frequently detaining Palestinians on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activity. It should be mentioned here that tensions between Israel and Palestine have been escalating in the West Bank and Gaza for the past month, including a series of terror attacks that have reportedly killed two Israeli citizens and injured several others.