US Senate Leader Promises 'orderly' Power Transfer After Trump's Refusal To Guarantee

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell assured that there will be an “orderly” transition after the November elections after President Donald Trump refused to guarantee a peaceful transfer of power. Trump was asked whether he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power irrespective of the election results, to which he said they “have to see what happens”, adding that “ballots are a disaster.”

The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th. There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 24, 2020

The US President has cast doubt over mail-in ballots on the basis of unproven claims of election fraud and dismissed by election officials. A large number of voters are expected to use the postal ballot in the presidential elections due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Trump has been apparently opposing mail-in ballots because more registered Democrats have requested for postal ballots than registered Republicans for the upcoming elections.

Pelosi 'not surprised'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a news conference on September 24 that Democrats want a peaceful transfer of power. She said that Trump’s statement was “no surprise” since the US President admires Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. She advised Trump to "honour your oath" of office to the Constitution of the United States.

“But I remind him, you are not in North Korea, you are not in Turkey, you are not in Russia, Mr. President. And by the way, you are not in Saudi Arabia. You are in the United States of America. It is a democracy,” Pelosi said.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has earlier said that the upcoming elections are about “preserving our democracy” and accused Trump of undermining the US Postal Service. Speaking at the Democratic National Convention in August, Sanders said Trump “has tried to prevent people from voting, undermined the U.S. Postal Service...threatened to delay the election and suggested that he will not leave office if he loses.”

