US Senate Officially Approves Bill To Avoid Federal Government Shutdown

On Thursday, the US Senate gave approval to legislation averting a weekend government shutdown in the United States. The bill gives a three-week budget plan to finance the federal government through March 11 and it gives additional time to achieve a long-awaited deal with bipartisan negotiators. As per the reports of AP News, the bill passed with a 65-27 bipartisan vote, five votes more than the required 60. Each party had determined that a government shutdown during an election year would be politically disastrous, particularly in the event of a pandemic and a confrontation with Russia over its likely invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chairman Richard Shelby stated that he is glad that Congress has enacted a continuing resolution through March 11, ensuring that the government will stay open as they continue their bipartisan, bicameral deliberations on FY (fiscal year) 22 legislation.

Republican requests for votes on vaccination mandates

Prior to the bill's approval, Democrats gave in to Republican requests for votes on vaccination mandates and other measures, although a thin majority of senators voted against several of the proposed amendments, including one from Senator Mike Lee that defunds the enforcement of federal law vaccine mandates. Existing federal vaccine obligations for the military, government employees and contractors, and healthcare professionals would have been prevented under senator Mike Lee's proposal, according to AP News.

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas proposed another bill that would have put a stop to federal monies going to school districts that impose their own vaccination requirements. Agencies would have been forced to shut down over the weekend if the Senate had not passed the House bill. As negotiators prepare compromise bills financing agencies until September 30, both parties believe the short-term measure will be the last one required.

New bills will allow the Democrats to stamp their own agendas

The new budget bills will allow Biden and the Democrats who control Congress to stamp their own agendas on expenditure. They are also anticipated to give the Republican Party the defence increases it wants. In recent decades, Congress has consistently completed its budget work months behind schedule.

IMAGE: AP