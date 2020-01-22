Security At US Senate Distributes Card With Phrase 'Please Do Not Touch Me'

As only the third impeachment trial unfolds in Senate against US President Donald Trump, the security has distributed a card to all 100 Senators that contain phrases to defuse confrontation from hostile passerby's. The phrases reportedly include, 'Please do not touch me', 'Please excuse me, I need to get to a hearing/meeting', 'Please excuse me, I am trying to get to the Senate floor', 'You are preventing me from doing my job', 'Please move out of my way'. However, in phrases suggested by sergeant-at-arms do not protect the members, they can always shout; 'Help, Police!'.

High security at the Capitol

Since Senate impeachment trials are rare and historic, the security also stiffens with them around the Capitol building. Along with a large metal detector which has reportedly been placed in the Senate workspace for the press, the media personnel will be herded into velvet-roped holding pens outside the Senate chamber. This reportedly is a notable change in the rules of the building where journalists are apparently largely free to roam in the hallways to interview the lawmakers.

Read - Senate Kicks Off Debate In Trump Impeachment Trial

Besides reports, the Senators will also have to remain at caution with the aggressive protesters outside the building. The lawmakers had to face similar tensions in October 2018 when Senate served as the high court and senators as jurors, while considering the allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nomination Brett Kavanaugh. According to international media reports, at least one senator was impeded by demonstrators at an elevator. Therefore, keeping in mind the possibility of events, the security alert has distributed the card in Republican-led Senate ahead of time.

Read - Senate Impeachment Timetable At A Glance

The Democrats have accused Trump of abusing his constitutional powers by asking his Ukrainian counterpart to start an investigation against political rival Joe Biden and withholding military assistance in return. The 45th US President has repeatedly said that 'crazy Nancy Pelosi' and 'Do Nothing Democrats' have planned the entire impeachment and also claims to have done nothing wrong. Furthermore, in the first formal response, even Trump's legal team has called the impeachment articles submitted by Democrats as 'constitutionally invalid'.

Read - Jaroslav Kubera, Speaker Of Czech Senate, Dies At 72

Read - Trump To Submit Comprehensive Defense In Senate As Impeachment Trial Begins