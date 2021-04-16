US Senator Extends Vaisakhi Wishes, Says Sikhs Contributed To Growth Of US 'in Many Ways'

Senator Pat Toomey from Pennsylvania on Wednesday greeted the “ large and vibrant” Sikh members of the community in Pennsylvania and worldwide a joyous Vaisakhi. Toomey noted that the Sikhs, that trace their origin in India’s Punjab region, demonstrate a strong sense of brotherhood, selfless service, family, and community. On the occasion of the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur this week and the Vaisakhi, Pennsylvania Senator told the Senate floor: "I extend my best wishes to the Sikh community for the joyous celebrations of ''vaisakhi'' and the 400th anniversary of the birth of Guru Tegh Bahadur.” He celebrated the ideals of the 600-year-old Sikhism saying that the tradition and principles of the faith are built on ideals of peace, respect, and equality.

"In 1675, Guru Teg Bahadur confronted Mughal emperor Aurangzeb against the forced religious conversion of Hindus, an act for which he was publicly beheaded in Delhi. In giving his life to protect a religion that was not his own, he is fondly remembered by Sikhs as ''Dharam Di Chadar'', or Shield of Religions," Toomey explained.

"Today, the Sikh population in the world stands at 30 million, making it one of the world's major religions. Nearly 700,000 Sikhs live in the United States, and many of them have made Pennsylvania their home," Toomey was quoted saying by PTI. “Sikhs share a strong sense of community, family, and selfless service, as evidenced by their commitment to welcoming and serving individuals from all religious, cultural, and ethnic backgrounds,” he continued. The US senator admired the Sikhism principle dedicated to equality wherein the Sikh community believed that every individual was created equal before God, no matter their race, gender, religion, or creed. Toomey hailed the community’s commitment to welcoming and serving every individual, hailing across all religious, cultural, and ethnic backgrounds without discrimination.

Pennsylvania is home to a large and vibrant Sikh community. Today, I hope you will join me in wishing all those celebrating a joyous Vaisakhi. pic.twitter.com/XRDo1ZN1hn — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) April 13, 2021

"While the pandemic has prevented such large scale, public celebrations both last year and this year, I look forward to welcoming Pennsylvania''s Sikh community back to D.C. in the years to come,” Pennsylvania Senator said. "In addition to celebrating ''vaisakhi'', Sikhs will also mark the 400th anniversary of the birth of spiritual leader Guru Tegh Bahadur on April 18. The Ninth Guru of Sikhism, Guru Tegh Bahadur is remembered as a champion of religious liberty for all,” he continued.

Lauded Sikh community's efforts during Pandemic

“In my own travels across the Commonwealth, I have witnessed firsthand the spirit of this community when meeting with Sikh constituents. It is clear they have enriched their neighbourhoods and contributed in numerous ways to the growth and vitality of Pennsylvania and the United States," Toomey said on Wednesday. He lauded the Sikh community’s efforts of mobilizing the food, groceries, masks, and other supplies to help tens of thousands of families during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "As a proud member of the American Sikh Congressional Caucus, each year, I join many voices across Congress and the United States in commemorating the holiday of ''Vaisakhi'', which took place on April 13 this year," he said. The festival of Vaisakhi marks the spring harvest for Sikhs and serves as a ‘day of reflection’ when Sikhs commemorate the 1699 finding of the Khalsa Panth. US President Joe Biden also took to his official Twitter handle to wish the Sikh community across the United States the Vaisakhi festival.