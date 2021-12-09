Last Updated:

US Senator Warns Against 'apocalypse Of World War 3' Amid Russia-Ukraine Border Tensions

Tulsi Gabbard warned that “mainstream media, military-industrial complex and the self-serving politicians” could lead US into the “apocalypse of World War 3”.

Amid ongoing tensions at the Ukraine-Russia border, Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic presidential candidate warned that “mainstream media, military-industrial complex and the self-serving politicians” could lead the US into the “apocalypse of World War 3”. In a message shared on Twitter on Wednesday, the former US Congress representative from Hawaii said that the “death and suffering” in another world war would be “infinitely greater” than that witnessed in World War II.

US Senator Gabbard posted the message on social media while remembering the attack by the Imperial Japanese Forces on the United States base Pearl Harbour in Hawaii on 7 December 1941 that marked America’s entry into the second world war. It is worth mentioning that Gabbard holds the distinction of being the first Indian member of the US Congress. However, her warnings of World War 3 came amid heightened tensions between the US and Russia over Ukraine joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

As per Sputnik, Russian President Vladimir Putin has already stated that the idea of Ukraine joining NATO represents a “red line” for Moscow. Putin also warned that US-military led alliance would deploy missiles that would have the ability to reach Moscow within a matter of five minutes. In response, US President Joe Biden reportedly quipped that he does not accept anyone’s red lines.

Biden was 'straightforward' with Putin

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that Biden was “direct and straightforward” with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the two-hour video conference on 7 December. In a press briefing, Psaki informed that Biden “directly” told Putin that if Moscow further invades Ukraine, the US along with European allies “would respond with strong economic measures”. The White House press secretary also noted that there was “a lot of give-and-take” in the conversation but US President was “crystal clear” about Washington’s stance on all the issues.

White House Press Secretary said, “As I said before, the discussion between President Biden and President Putin was direct and straightforward.  There was a lot of give-and-take.  There was no finger-wagging.”

