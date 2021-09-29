In a huge development, 22 Republican Senators including former Presidential nominee Mitt Romney moved a bill in the US Senate on Monday which can adversely impact Pakistan. Titled the 'Afghanistan Counterterrorism, Oversight, and Accountability Act of 2021', it envisages the imposition of sanctions with respect to the Taliban and persons assisting the terror outfit in Afghanistan. It mandates that the US Secretary of State must submit a report on the support extended by Pakistan to the Taliban to the congressional committees within 180 days of the enactment of this Act.

As per the bill, this report must include an assessment of the support provided by state and non-state actors in Pakistan for the Taliban between 2001-2020 in terms of sanctuary space, financial support, intelligence support, logistics, medical support, training, equipping, and tactical, operational, or strategic direction. It should also contain an assessment of Pakistan's role in helping the terror group in toppling the Ashraf Ghani-led government and defeating the Panjshir resistance movement. Moreover, the senators asked for details on the efforts by the US to curtail support for the Taliban's offensive.

Additionally, it empowers the US President to impose sanctions against any foreign person who has provided support to any terrorist group in Afghanistan, engaged in serious human rights abuses in the war-torn country and played a role in drug trafficking. Thus, the sanctions might extend to Pakistan considering its nefarious role in the Taliban's rise to power. The sanctions will be in the form of blocking transactions in property, denial of entry into the US and revocation of existing visa. Besides this, the bill calls for retaining the current sanctions on the Taliban and persuading allies of the US to promote the use of sanctions.

The aforesaid legislation also argues against recognising the Ambassador of Afghanistan to the US if he is a member of the Taliban. It also advocates the identification of areas where the US can strengthen diplomatic, economic, and defence cooperation with India to address the economic and security challenges posed by China, Russia, and the Taliban in the region. Miffed with this bill, Pakistan Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari contended that her country was being unfairly targeted for the purported failure of the US in Afghanistan.

So again Pak will be made to pay heavy price 4 being an ally of US in its "War on Terror" as a Bill (see pp 25-26) is introduced in US Senate in aftermath of the US's chaotic Afghan withdrawal followed by collapse of ANA & Ashraf Ghani's flight to UAE. https://t.co/PQFQyYkEN2 — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) September 28, 2021

Pakistan throws weight behind the Taliban

Pakistan's nefarious role in the war-torn nation was exposed in Panjshir where its military's drones and helicopters aided the terrorist group to capture the province from the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan. Moreover, Faiz Hameed's publicised visit to Kabul at the height of the Panjshir battle raised concerns about his country's hold on the Taliban. Despite facing a backlash on September 8, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement asserting that the newly announced Taliban Cabinet would ensure that the urgent needs of people are addressed.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinked nailed the duplicity of Pakistan while testifying before the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee over the withdrawal of his country's troops from Afghanistan. Mentioning that Pakistan is involved "hedging its bets constantly" about the future of Afghanistan, he observed, "It's one that's involved harbouring members of the Taliban, including the Haqqanis. It's one that's also involved at different points, cooperation with us on counterterrorism, and so there are a number of things that have come into play it. It has a multiplicity of interests, some that are in conflict, clear conflict with ours".

Coming to the defence of the Taliban once again, Pakistan PM Imran Khan urged the global community to "strengthen" the new government in Afghanistan. Addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 24, he warned that Afghanistan will become a safe haven for terrorist organizations if the world refuses to provide aid to the war-torn country. Stressing the need to incentivize the Taliban to ensure that they abide by the promises which it made after seizing power in Afghanistan, he claimed that this was in the people's interest.